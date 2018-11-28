Clear

Why Cindy Hyde-Smith won in Mississippi

The GOP scored another midterm Senate win as voters in ruby-red Mississippi elected Republican Cindy Hyde-Sm...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 11:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The GOP scored another midterm Senate win as voters in ruby-red Mississippi elected Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith over Democrat challenger Mike Espy to the United States Senate.

While the race was closer than it should have been, there are no moral victories in politics -- a win is a win. The outcome is significant for two reasons. First, Senator Hyde-Smith becomes the first woman elected to the Senate in Mississippi and her win strengthens the GOP majority in the Senate to 53-47.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Mike Espy

Mississippi

North America

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

Voters and voting

White House

For a state deeply seeded in racial division, this Senate run-off was not about courting white or black voters, it was about turning out red or blue ones. In this conservative Southern state, voters opted for the conservative candidate over the Democrat challenger who campaigned as an independent voice for Mississippi.

After declaring victory, Senator Hyde-Smith assured voters that no matter who they voted for, she's "gonna always represent every Mississippian."

In a classy concession speech, Espy extended his prayers to Hyde-Smith "as she goes to Washington to unite a fully divided Mississippi."

President Donald Trump won Mississippi in 2016 over Hillary Clinton by a nearly 18-point margin.

The president is popular there; his policies are popular there. For that reason, Hyde-Smith campaigned as though she and Trump are as close as two coats of red paint and fully supported the Trump agenda. The President traveled to Mississippi Monday to rally the base and tout Hyde-Smith's conservative record.

Hyde-Smith campaigned on the issues that appeal to Mississippians: being pro-life, supporting our military, appointing conservatives to the Supreme Court and reigning in federal bureaucracy.

But she quickly went from running on offense to being on defense when a video surfaced of her telling supporters earlier this month that she would be "on the front row" if one of her supporters invited her "to a public hanging."

Hyde-Smith apologized to "anyone that was offended" by her comments. It was not a full-throated apology, but the trust and respect she has built up over her nearly two decades in public service went a long way towards helping her weather the political storm. Black Republican Charlie Evers, brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers, defended Hyde-Smith, adding he "don't give a damn what other people think."

Espy is a former congressman who also served as Agriculture Secretary under President Bill Clinton. He campaigned as an Independent, yet as President Trump reminded voters, Espy supports the "Democrat agenda of socialism and open borders."

As a member of Congress, Espy voted with the Democratic Party 91% of the time and told supporters he would caucus with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Perhaps many voters took note of neighboring Senator Doug Jones, who campaigned for Espy. The Alabama Democrat ran against Republican Roy Moore who was accused of sexual misconduct with minors. Jones won in December of 2017, in large part by claiming he would serve as a conservative. However, since taking office Senator Jones has been a reliable vote for the Democratic agenda, including his vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Voters in Mississippi made it clear they support the McConnell direction of this country, not the Schumer direction. They support the conservative political record of Hyde-Smith under President Trump's leadership.

Like it or not, the expected outcome occurred in Mississippi, giving the GOP a valuable increased margin needed to put further pressure on Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art