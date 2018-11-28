Clear

Rita Moreno joins 'West Side Story' movie remake

The original "West Side Story" film in 1961 earned Rita Moreno an Oscar, and now she has signed on for the r...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:07 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 11:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The original "West Side Story" film in 1961 earned Rita Moreno an Oscar, and now she has signed on for the remake.

The 86-year-old actress is reportedly set to play Valentina, "a reconceived and expanded version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store" in the eagerly awaited Steven Spielberg version.

Celebrities

Rita Moreno

Steven Spielberg

Moreno played Anita, the best friend of main character Maria, in the original.

The adaptation of the hit Broadway musical revolves around the Romeo-and-Juliet-type love story between Tony, a former member of the Jets gang, and Maria, the younger sister of the leader of its rival gang, the Sharks.

Casting is underway, with Ansel Elgort tapped to play Tony.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work," Moreno said Tuesday in a statement. "And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling! Then to work together with the brilliant playwright, Tony Kushner -- what a glorious stew! I am tingling!"

Spielberg sounded equally enthusiastic about working with Moreno, whose performance of the song, "America," in the original is among the film's signature moments.

"From our earliest discussions, we wanted to include Rita Moreno in our production," the director said.

"Her Anita is one of the greatest musical performances ever filmed, and a personal favorite of mine," Spielberg said. "We created an original role for her, and we feel beyond fortunate that Rita will bring her extraordinary gifts as an actress, as well as her deep understanding of West Side Story to this production as an executive producer."

"West Side Story" is set to begin filming in the summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art