Clear

UK student to be charged after Syrian schoolboy attacked

A teenage boy in the United Kingdom is to be charged with assault after a video emerged of a Syrian student ...

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 8:01 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A teenage boy in the United Kingdom is to be charged with assault after a video emerged of a Syrian student being choked on the grounds of a school.

In the video, the 15-year-old Syrian is grabbed by the throat and pushed to the ground. His attacker forces water into his mouth, saying "I'll drown you."

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Education

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Bullying

Continents and regions

Europe

Internet and WWW

Internet video

Northern Europe

Social media

Societal issues

Society

Technology

United Kingdom

Violence in society

Viral videos

Students and student life

It was not clear who shot the video of the incident, which occurred last month at a school in Huddersfield, northern England, but several students are seen in the footage watching on.

West Yorkshire police said Wednesday that a 16-year-old youth had been interviewed and reported for summons for assault, and that he would appear at a juvenile court in due course.

"The incident occurred on 25 October this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after. The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies," the police said.

The police also confirmed that the Syrian boy, seen in the video with a cast on his left forearm, had a wrist injury from a "previous unconnected incident" on October 7. Three youths were interviewed over that incident.

"There was no further police action and the matter was referred to the school," the police said.

The office of Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman confirmed to CNN Wednesday that the victim was Syrian, while British media reports say he is believed to be a refugee.

In a Twitter post, Sheerman described the video as "absolutely shocking."

"Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given!" he wrote.

A GoFundMe page was close to reaching its target of raising £50,000 ($64,000) in financial support for the boy and his family on Wednesday morning, 14 hours after it was launched.

The incident happened at the Almondbury Community School, which describes itself as "inclusive" on its website.

The school's head teacher, Trevor Bowen, said in a statement that the safety and welfare of students was the school's "number one priority" and that the "situation is being taken extremely seriously."

"Since the incident occurred in October, the school, the local authority and the police have all taken action. We must allow the legal process to take its course, but I want to be absolutely clear that we do not tolerate unacceptable behavior of any sort in our school."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Image

Classic draw

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art