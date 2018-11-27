Clear

Kushner will receive highest Mexican honor on Friday

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto will bestow Mexico's highest honor for foreigners on Jared Kushner on ...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 3:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto will bestow Mexico's highest honor for foreigners on Jared Kushner on Friday in Buenos Aires, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The Order of the Aztec is Mexico's highest honor for foreigners and Kushner will receive it for his role in coordinating US-Mexico relations since President Donald Trump came into office, in particular his role in helping to renegotiate the NAFTA free trade agreement.

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Free trade treaties and agreements

International relations

International relations and national security

International trade

International trade law

Jared Kushner

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Trade treaties and agreements

Treaties and agreements

In one of his last official acts as Mexico's President, Peña Nieto will bestow the honor on Kushner in a ceremony on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires.

The planned honor was first reported by Mexico's Reforma newspaper.

The newly struck trade deal among the US, Canada and Mexico will be signed during this week's G20 summit in Argentina, the top White House economic adviser said Tuesday.

Larry Kudlow said the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would be formalized during the talks, which will bring American, Canadian and Mexican representatives to Buenos Aires.

Trump announced the completion of the deal in October after months of negotiations.

The agreement still requires Congress' signoff.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Some sun returning; still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Terre Haute Officer voted out, alleges racism from board member

Image

1940's Radio Hour, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two Vigo County offices closed for bed bugs

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art