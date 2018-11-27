Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has been investigating a meeting between former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in 2017 and has specifically asked if WikiLeaks or its founder, Julian Assange, was discussed in the meeting, a source tells CNN.

-- Democrats have now gained 39 seats in the House after a win in New Mexico.

-- Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the animated Nickelodeon show "SpongeBob SquarePants," has died.

-- Ariana Grande released a sneak peek of her music video for "Thank U, Next" and it's full of delicious throwback.

-- Hoover police can't seem to get their story straight on why an officer killed a man at an Alabama mall.

-- The world is woefully short of the 2 degree Celsius goal -- the limit of the average temperature increase that would help contain disasters triggered by climate change. A new UN report shows time is running out.

-- A newly released filing shows a $502,400 transfer from Trump's company to his foundation as the New York state attorney general pursues a civil lawsuit accusing the Donald J. Trump Foundation of "repeated and willful self-dealing transactions" that violate state and federal charity laws.

-- The President's top economic adviser says a trade deal is possible with China as Trump and Xi plan a dinner. But if there is no deal, expect more tariffs.

