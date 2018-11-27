Clear

Tom Arnold talks Secret Service visit over his tweets

According to Tom Arnold, the Secret Service paid him a visit in October over some tweets to President Donald...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

According to Tom Arnold, the Secret Service paid him a visit in October over some tweets to President Donald Trump.

The star of Viceland's "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold" tweeted a statement Monday about the visit and Mother Jones journalist David Corn who broke the story about it.

"Thank you David Corn for your fine work as always. Thank you US Secret Service for risking your lives keeping democracy safe," the statement read. "I appreciate you coming to my home on what must've been a busy day. I heard your message loud & clear. Words matter. Tone matters. Words can incite violence. Be responsible."

According to Corn's story, agent's from the Los Angeles office of the Secret Service visited Arnold's home on October 24 after the actor challenged Trump to a fight in a tweet.

He also referenced a now famous photo shoot of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a fake, bloody bust made to look like Trump and wrote, "Next time Kathy Griffin won't be holding his fake head."

That tweet caused some on Twitter to remind Arnold that threatening a president is a crime.

Arnold provided Mother Jones with video he said was of the agents interviewing him.

CNN has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

"For operational security reasons, the Secret Service cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means, methods or resources we utilize to carry out our protective responsibilities," a spokesperson for the Secret Service told Mother Jones.

In his tweet Monday, Arnold appeared to try and turn the conversation to Trump's actions.

"I'm sorry Donald Trump hasn't listened to you all the times you've had this exact conversation with him," Arnold wrote.

"I'm sorry the President & White House say things that they know could incite violence on the media & US Citizens almost daily," Arnold tweeted. "I'm sorry because Secret Service agents are more at risk than anyone & as I learned you are people with kids just like me who just want to know the best place to trick or treat."

