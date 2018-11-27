Clear

Ariana Grande drops 'Thank U, Next' teaser

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ariana Grande released a sneak peek of her music video for "Thank U, Next" and it's full of delicious throwbacks.

The clip shared by Grande on Instagram early Tuesday features the singer dressed as Regina George from the 2004 film "Mean Girls." Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the film, and Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd, make cameos.

"Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back," Bennett says in the clip. "She's not wrong!"

But "Mean Girls" isn't the only film giving fans major nostalgia. Grande also reenacts scenes from "13 Going on 30," "Bring It On" and "Legally Blonde."

Related: Ariana Grande debuts a new look and people have a lot of opinions about it

The video may also include a reference to "The First Wives Club" since she paid tribute to the 1996 comedy on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The newly released single about Grande's exes, has already hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is the first of her songs to reach that milestone.

There's no release date for the whole video but it definitely feels ... next.

