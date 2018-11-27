Clear

Andrew Cuomo rules out 2020 presidential run

Cuomo 2020? Not so fast.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent mention in the line-up of potential De...

Cuomo 2020? Not so fast.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a frequent mention in the line-up of potential Democratic presidential contenders, says he is ruling out a run.

"I am ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects. I'm going to be here doing the job of governor," Cuomo told WNYC's Brian Lehrer in a radio interview. "I am governor of New York and I have a lot to do."

Earlier this month, New York voters re-elected the governor to his third four-year term.

On the campaign trail this summer, Cuomo had said he would serve the four-year term, with one exception: "The only caveat is if God strikes me dead."

In the exchange, Lehr followed up on that exception, asking, "Does that deal with the deity still apply?"

"Yes. Nothing has changed in my calculus," Cuomo responded. "I have my own expectation of the candidate of what the Democratic Party needs to win. I think you'll see a viable candidate in the Democratic field. It's not going to be enough to be anti-Trump. We need a candidate who brings credibility and experience, Brian, to the job and can connect to the people who we lost ... that the Democratic Party lost ... working men and women of this country who went with Trump because of the void in the Democratic Party. I think that is going to materialize."

Without naming names, Cuomo added that the successful candidate needs to connect with voters in a practical sense.

"You don't have to sell them anti-Trump, we just saw that in the midterms," he said. "But you need a positive Democratic ... not message, program that people believe can be put in place and will affect their lives and someone that has done that."

Lehr noted it sounded like Cuomo was describing himself, saying: "So you're not ruling it out."

"No, I am ruling it out," Cuomo replied.

