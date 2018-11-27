Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Guardian: Manafort met with Julian Assange around the time he joined Trump campaign

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, secretly met several times with WikiLeaks ...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, secretly met several times with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, including around the time he was made a top figure in the Trump campaign, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

The Guardian, citing sources, said Manafort met with Assange in 2013, 2015 and in the spring of 2016, around the time he joined Trump's campaign.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Julian Assange

Misc people

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

WikiLeaks

Companies

Guardian Media Group

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Newspapers

Publishing industry

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Both WikiLeaks and Manafort feature prominently in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. In a court filing on Monday, Mueller accused Manafort of lying to investigators after agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel's office.

The newspaper said it is unclear "why Manafort wanted to see Assange and what was discussed."

Citing a "well-placed source," The Guardian reported that Manafort met with Assange around March 2016, just months before WikiLeaks released Democratic emails believed to be stolen by Russian intelligence officers.

Manafort, the newspaper reported, denied having any involvement in the hack. His lawyers declined to answer the Guardian's questions about the visits and have not responded to CNN's inquiries.

WikiLeaks denied the report shortly after it was published.

"Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper's reputation. ⁦‪@wikileaks⁩ is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor's head that Manafort never met Assange."

Barry J. Pollack, an attorney for Assange who was in federal court in Virginia for an unrelated issue Tuesday, said he didn't "know whether that's accurate or not" when asked about the meetings detailed in the report.

The newspaper also reported that an internal document written by Ecuador's intelligence agency and seen by The Guardian contains Manafort's name on a list of "well-known" guests at the embassy in 2013. The list, according to the newspaper, also mentions "Russians."

For more than a year now, Manafort has been at the heart of several unresolved threads of the Mueller investigation. He had been in the room for the Trump Tower meeting with Russians who touted they had incriminating information about Hillary Clinton; and he had allegedly offered private briefings on the campaign to a Russian oligarch to whom he was indebted, according to The Washington Post.

Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering on September 14, almost a year after he was first charged and following his conviction by a jury in a separate but related case on eight tax and banking crimes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Some sun returning; still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art