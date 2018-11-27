Clear

Facebook questioned in London by lawmakers from 9 countries

Facebook faces a potential showdown in London with lawmakers from nine countries as part of an international...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 7:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 7:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook faces a potential showdown in London with lawmakers from nine countries as part of an international hearing on disinformation.

Organizers describe the unusual event on Tuesday as the inaugural hearing of the "International Grand Committee on Disinformation." Topics include data protection and online disinformation.

Companies

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Facebook

Government and public administration

London

Northern Europe

Politics

United Kingdom

Disinformation

Societal issues

Society

Lawmakers from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, Latvia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are attending.

One star witness is missing, however. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was repeatedly asked to attend, but the tech company has instead dispatched one of his deputies.

Lawmakers will question Richard Allan, the company's vice president of public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Allen is a former member of the UK parliament.

The hearing could have major implications for Facebook (FB).

Damian Collins, the lawmaker who leads the British parliamentary committee investigating disinformation, made headlines over the weekend when he obtained internal Facebook documents.

The documents are under court seal in the United States. Facebook wrote to Collins on Sunday asking him to consider hearing from the US court before making the documents public.

Collins wrote in a response to Facebook on Sunday that he had the power to publish the documents.

He said that the documents could shed light on "whether the policies of Facebook ... are consistent with the public statements the company has made on the same issues."

Facebook has endured a year of negative headlines about fake news, election meddling and privacy concerns. Zuckerberg pushed back on some of the unrelenting critical coverage last week in an interview with CNN Business.

Members of parliament have certain legal immunities when conducting official proceedings.

This protection from prosecution ensures freedom of speech, including documents and reports published as part of parliamentary proceedings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Some sun returning; still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art