Clear

Baroness Trumpington, Bletchley Park codebreaker and longtime politician, dies at 96

Baroness Trumpington, the former World War Two code-breaker and British politician, has died at the age of 9...

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 7:05 AM
Updated: Nov. 27, 2018 7:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Baroness Trumpington, the former World War Two code-breaker and British politician, has died at the age of 96.

Her son Adam Barker broke the news on Twitter on Monday, writing that "she had a bloody good innings."

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Baroness Trumpington served for 37 years in the House of Lords, the second chamber of the British parliament, only retiring in 2017.

Prior to that she also served as a Conservative government minister and party whip, whose role is to maintain party discipline, according to the UK's Press Association.

During WWII, she was one of the so-called "Land Girls", who worked to maintain food production during the war, and also worked at the famous Bletchley Park code-breaking facility in naval intelligence.

Fluent in several languages, she helped in cracking messages from Nazi submarines.

After the war she rose through British politics and carved out a reputation as a colorful character.

In 2011 she was recorded making an obscene gesture at another member of the House of Lords.

The incident, apparently provoked by a comment about her age, only added to her reputation as something of a one of a kind.

"I thought I'd been terribly discreet," she said during a 2014 interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "I've never yet discovered where the cameras are in the House of Lords."

News of her death resulted in a wave of tributes, including a tweet from former UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

"So very sad to hear that Baroness Trumpington has passed away. She was one of a kind - they simply don't make politicians like that anymore. She will be sorely missed in Westminster but long remembered for her outstanding ability and great humour. RIP Trumpers," he wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Some sun returning; still cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art