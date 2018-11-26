Clear

Newly released filings show Trump company transfers to his charity in 2017

President Donald Trump's company donated more than half a million dollars to the Donald J. Trump Foundation ...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 11:56 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's company donated more than half a million dollars to the Donald J. Trump Foundation last year, according to a 2017 tax return made available Monday.

The purpose of $502,400 contribution from the Trump Corp. to the foundation was not disclosed in the filings.

Celebrities

Charities and charitable giving

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ivanka Trump

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Public finance

Society

Taxes and taxation

Trial and procedure

Trump Foundation

US federal government

White House

The New York state attorney general has accused the foundation in a civil lawsuit of "repeated and willful self-dealing transactions" that violate state and federal charity laws. A judge ruled Friday that the suit, which seeks $2.8 million in restitution and additional penalties, can proceed even with Trump in the White House.

Marcus Owens, a former director of the nonprofits division at the IRS, said it was impossible to know the purpose of the Trump Corp. donation from the filing, which does not disclose the date of the receipt.

"This contribution could be part of the foundation trying to get right with the IRS or state of New York," said Owens.

Trump said in 2016 after he won the presidential election that he would dissolve the charity to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. He remains listed as a director alongside his two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, though his daughter Ivanka, now a White House adviser, resigned her role in January 2017.

Daniel Borochoff, the president of CharityWatch, which tracks nonprofit groups, said the contribution could have helped cover fees or wind-down costs for the foundation, which received no other contributions last year. The foundation listed $1.7 million in remaining assets in the filing.

"At the end of the day, we don't have any indication of how this money will be used," Borochoff said.

The foundation also listed about $271,000 in unspecified "reimbursements" in the filing. Separately, the tax return states that the Trump National Golf Club reimbursed the foundation for a contribution the foundation made in 2012. The foundation donated to a charity that year using funds raised by an auction for a membership at the golf club.

The 2017 tax filing, posted online by the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar, states that the foundation intends to dissolve and is seeking approval to distribute its remaining funds to "highly qualified" charities.

The Trump Organization, which encompasses Trump's various business entities, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a previous statement, a representative for the Trump Foundation described the New York attorney general's lawsuit as "politics at its very worst" and said the attorney general has been "holding hostage" the foundation's remaining assets. The attorney general's lawsuit argues that a court should supervise the foundation's dissolution.

The foundation gave more than $3 million to various organizations in 2016 and raised more than $2 million from donors such as Ivanka Trump and casino magnate Phil Ruffin.

While on the campaign trail, Trump skipped a debate and held a rally to raise money for veterans in January 2016. According to the lawsuit, Trump signed a filing that listed the rally as a fundraiser for the foundation. The New York state attorney general argues that the rally was actually a Trump campaign event. The IRS prohibits charities from participating in political campaigns.

The lawsuit adds that the foundation was used to pay $258,000 to settle lawsuits related to Trump properties. New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who filed the suit, said Trump wrote a foundation check for $25,000 that was donated to the political committee for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2013, though the Trump Organization described the donation as an inadvertent mistake.

Underwood described the Trump Foundation in June as "little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his business to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality."

The Trump Foundation case is being considered by the New York Supreme Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

Image

Local business going online only for Cyber Monday

Image

Salvation Army signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art