New poll: Trump's disapproval rating soars

Six-in-10 Americans disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as President, according to a Gallup poll out Monday. Thirty-eight percent approve of the President.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 10:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The last time his approval rating dipped under 40% was just a few weeks ago, but his disapproval hasn't been at 60% or higher since around this time last year, in December 2017, when the guilty plea of his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (who was accused of sexual misconduct) were in the news.

Trump's most recent approval rating is down five percentage points since last week's Gallup poll and reflects a slight decrease in almost every demographic group, but especially among those aged 18-29, who went from 35% approval of the President to 28%. The disapproval rating increased seven percentage points since last week.

Gallup polls, which are conducted each week, reflect more fluctuation in Trump's approval, which has moved often between 35% and 45% since he assumed the office of President.

At this point in his presidency, just after his party also lost control of the House of Representatives, Barack Obama had a 45% approval rating, around average for him. Obama's approval rating never went below 40% in Gallup's polling. However, Trump isn't the first president to have such low ratings. George W. Bush hit 31% in the year following Hurricane Katrina. At its highest, however, his disapproval rating was 65%, five-points higher than Trump's is now.

