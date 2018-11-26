Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beto O'Rourke leaves door open to 2020 presidential run

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke is changing his tune about the possibility running for president in 2020....

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke is changing his tune about the possibility running for president in 2020.

Prior to his narrow loss in the Texas Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz, O'Rourke had repeatedly insisted he would not run for president.

2020 Presidential election

Beto O'Rourke

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Now, he's leaving the door open.

He said Monday he will finish his term in the House in January and focus with his wife and children on "being together as a family" until then.

"And then Amy and I will think about what we can do next to contribute to the best of our ability to this community," he said, when asked about a 2020 run by an attendee at a town hall in El Paso that was broadcast live on O'Rourke's Facebook page.

He then turned to his wife and asked, "Was that OK?"

It was a clear shift from O'Rourke, who leading up to the midterm elections flatly ruled out the possibility of a presidential run.

"I will not be a candidate for president in 2020," he told MSNBC the day before the election. "That's, I think, as definitive as those sentences get."

He also told CBS in an interview aired the Sunday before the election that "win or lose, I'm not running in 2020."

"We've spent the better part of the last two years not with each other, missing birthdays and anniversaries, and time together. Our family could not survive more of that. We need to be together," he said.

O'Rourke also shot down the possibility of a presidential run in a town hall hosted by CNN in October.

"The answer is no," O'Rourke said at the town hall.

"Our children are 11, they're 10, and they're 7 years old. We've told them we're going to take these almost two years out of our life to run this race, and then we're devoted and committed to being a family again," he said.

Pressed again, he said, "It's a definitive no."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why do bridges get icy first?

Image

It got cold...here's your Monday forecast

Image

Lydia's Closet helps Oblong residents in need

Image

Casey's armed robbery arrest

Image

How can car versus pedestrian accidents be avoided?

Image

Name released in fatal crash

Image

Importance of a Colonoscopy - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site