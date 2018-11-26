Clear

Nooses found at Mississippi state capitol one day before the special election

Two nooses were found on the grounds of the Mississippi state capitol Monday morning along with signs referr...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 4:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two nooses were found on the grounds of the Mississippi state capitol Monday morning along with signs referring to Tuesday's special Senate election, a state spokesperson said.

"We are hanging nooses to remind people that times have not changed," reads one of the signs, said Chuck McIntosh, director of communications for the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the Capitol Police.

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Mississippi

North America

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

"Tuesday Nov 27th thousands of Mississippians will vote for a senator. We need someone that will respect lynched victims," reads another sign, McIntosh said.

CNN affiliate WLBT alerted Capitol Police to the items. An investigation is underway.

The items were discovered one day before the runoff between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy, a Democratic former congressman -- the final US Senate race to be decided in 2018.

A series of recordings surfaced that featured Hyde-Smith making comments about attending a "public hanging" and suppressing the votes of students in the state.

Additionally, Hyde-Smith once promoted a measure that praised a Confederate soldier's effort to "defend his homeland" and pushed a revisionist view of the Civil War, CNN's KFile reported over the weekend.

Officials say they will release pictures of the signs and nooses later Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of a Colonoscopy - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site