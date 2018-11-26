Clear

Justice Stevens: Supreme Court changed (2011)

CNN's Jeffery Toobin interviews retired Justice John Paul Stevens. See the rest of the interview Friday on John King USA.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 4:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that he decided to step down from the court after a "mini-stroke" during his dissent in the Citizens United case, according to The New York Times.

"That was it," he told the Times. "I made the decision that day. After I went to see the doctor, I sent a letter to the President right away."

The Times interview published on Monday with the 98-year-old former justice comes as Stevens plans to release a memoir of his lengthy legal career next year. Stevens wrote that he had not realized at the time that he "had suffered a mini-stroke" during his dissent in the landmark 2010 campaign finance case, according to the Times.

But while the moment would lead to Stevens' decision to leave the court, he remained firm in the interview on both his opposition to the majority opinion in the Citizens United case and his belief that there should not be term limits for the Supreme Court.

"It presents an arbitrary termination point for a justice's service," he told the Times. "I know I, of course, would have served a substantially shorter time if there had been term limits."

The Citizens United case is one of several campaign finance cases taken up by the court that have eased restrictions on campaign spending, and Stevens penned a lengthy dissenting opinion against the majority's ruling at the time. Just months later, he would announce his decision to retire, leaving then-President Barack Obama the second vacancy of his presidency to fill on the court.

Stevens was appointed to the court in 1975 by President Gerald Ford and came to be considered a key liberal justice for decades before his retirement in 2010.

Stevens has spoken out on several occasions this year, penning an op-ed arguing for repeal of the Second Amendment and suggesting ahead of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation that the Senate should not approve him for the court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of a Colonoscopy - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site