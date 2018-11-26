Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- About 500 migrants on the Mexican side of the border overwhelmed police blockades near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday, two journalists in Tijuana told CNN. The incident prompted officials to close traffic in both directions at the major crossing.

-- Analysis: In a politically vulnerable period for the President, Trump has seized on the reports of immigrants rushing the border to call for money for his wall.

-- General Motors announced it's shutting down plants and slashing its workforce by 15% in a bid for an electric, self-driving future.

-- NASA waits in "seven minutes of terror" for its latest Mars lander to touch down on the red planet.

-- A California man was shot eight times and later died when checking on the home of a concerned neighbor who heard noises outside.

-- Russia seized three Ukrainian navy ships and detained their sailors in a key waterway that holds strategic importance for both countries.

-- An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.

-- Jerry Springer is returning to daytime TV to hold court as "Judge Jerry." In a press release, Springer said, "For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable."

