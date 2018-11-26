Clear

A North Carolina couple was pulled over for speeding. Minutes later, the officer helped deliver their baby by the highway

When Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over Laura and Jimmy Baker, he was preparing to deliver a ticket. Instead, th...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:29 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 2:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over Laura and Jimmy Baker, he was preparing to deliver a ticket. Instead, the state trooper summoned an EMS team, which delivered the couple's baby girl on the side of North Carolina's US-64 highway.

It all began Saturday night in suburban Raleigh when Laura Baker got in a minivan with her husband for a visit to the hospital to check on some contractions she'd been having. Then, 10 minutes into their drive, she suddenly went to labor.

Continents and regions

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

North America

North Carolina

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Women's health

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Emergency medical workers

Health care

Health care professionals

"I said, 'I can not control this, we're not going to make it there,'" Baker said.

So when her husband spotted Maynard's patrol car, he did everything he could to get the officer's attention, speeding and flickering his lights.

"As soon as we pulled over, my water broke," Baker said. "And my husband jumped out with his arms up, saying, 'my wife's in labor and I really need help.'"

All three of them knew they didn't have time to get to a hospital. Maynard called the EMS team in nearby Wendell but was prepared to do the job himself.

"I said, 'OK, well, we're going to do this right here, me and you,'" he told CNN affiliate WSOC TV.

So Baker's husband and Maynard held the mother's hands and urged her to wait for the EMS team.

"My husband and the trooper were nervous, because they certainly weren't prepared," she said. And when the EMS team arrived, everyone realized they couldn't get Baker on a stretcher. So she delivered in the front seat of the van.

It was this team -- as well as the trooper's assistance -- that Baker said she's most thankful for.

"Without them, I don't know how successful it would have been," she said. "It was maybe a five-minute experience, but a vital five-minute experience. [The EMS team] did everything to make sure it was sanitary and healthy."

Baker was taking her baby, Halyn, home Monday and was planning on paying a visit to the EMS team that helped keep her infant daughter healthy throughout the delivery. She doesn't know much about the EMS crew, but she'll be looking for Charlie and Danny, who held her hands throughout the birth and walked her through every step.

"She was born outside in 40-degree weather, but she's a perfect, healthy little girl," she said. "They did everything perfect."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of a Colonoscopy - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site