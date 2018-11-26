Clear

Roger Stone associate says he won't agree to plea deal

An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An associate of Roger Stone said Monday he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jerome Corsi, whose role in Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks, said he was offered a deal to plea on one count of perjury.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Jerome Corsi

Law and legal system

Misc people

Plea agreements

Political Figures - US

Politics

Roger Stone

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

2016 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

Robert Mueller

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Non-profit and NGO organizations

WikiLeaks

John Podesta

"They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie," Corsi told CNN in a phone call.

Asked what happens now that he is refusing, Corsi responded: "I don't know."

A spokesman for the special counsel's office had no comment.

Last week, Corsi acknowledged he was in plea negotiations with Mueller's office, and earlier this month, he said he expected to be indicted for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury."

Corsi said Monday that he believed he would by lying by signing the plea agreement because he says he did not willfully mislead anyone.

Describing his experience with Mueller's team as "like being interrogated as a POW in the Korean War," Corsi said after two months of questioning, prosecutors believed they caught him in various lies and did not appear to believe him when he said he could not recall certain events.

Corsi insisted he had no contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that "investigators were so mad because I didn't give them what they wanted."

He claimed that Mueller's team wanted to keep any plea agreement sealed, a point that particularly incensed him. Corsi said he would be required to report legal infractions to financial regulators.

In a statement on Monday following Corsi's latest comments, Stone said the special counsel was harassing Corsi "not for lying, but for refusing to lie" and continued to maintain his own innocence.

"It is inconceivable that in America someone would be prosecuted for refusing to swear to a false narrative pushed on him by the Muller investigators," Stone said.

Stone also said last week that as far as he knew, Corsi "refuses to lie," and expressed sympathy for his associate's apparent legal problems, while also appearing to question his credibility.

"He doesn't believe the moon landing happened, for example -- he thinks it was staged," Stone said.

Corsi's comments have added to the public focus around Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, and the Mueller investigation.

Corsi injected himself into Stone's situation last year when he claimed that one of his own articles for InfoWars inspired Stone to predict in October 2016 that there would be trouble coming for Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Not long after that, WikiLeaks started releasing thousands of Podesta's hacked emails.

Stone has denied wrongdoing regarding WikiLeaks' releases during the 2016 campaign, and several of his associates have been brought before a grand jury as Mueller's team continued its investigation of Stone.

"I never received advance notice, from anyone, that Podesta's emails had been 'nicked,' as the Brits would say, and would be published," Stone said Monday. "Any and all research I received from Dr. Corsi came from public legal sources. As Dr. Corsi has said I have no knowledge of any contact or communication with Julian Assange or WikiLeaks by Dr. Corsi."

For his part, Stone released a series of text messages between himself and New York radio host Randy Credico last week, showing the two discussing a coming threat to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign shortly before WikiLeaks' Podesta publications.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site