Clear

Turkish police search villa as part of Khashoggi investigation

Police are searching a villa in northwest Turkey in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kha...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are searching a villa in northwest Turkey in connection with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, officers searched a well in the garden Monday and used sniffer dogs and drones to help.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Law and legal system

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

State departments and diplomatic services

Turkey

A CNN team on the scene saw dogs search the grounds while forensic teams in white suits moved in and out of the building.

The villa is in the village of Samanli, in Yalova province in the Marmara region, about 56 miles south of Istanbul. Last month President Erdogan mentioned Yalova as one of the areas a group of Saudis scouted before Khashoggi was killed.

This is the first search law enforcement officials have made public since locations were searched last month, including the Saudi consulate, the consul general's residence, and a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of the country's government, went missing in early October after he visited the country's Istanbul consulate to obtain papers for his impending marriage.

Two weeks ago, the Saudi Public Prosecutor's Office said 11 people had been charged in his killing, with five facing the death penalty for direct involvement in "ordering and executing the crime."

The journalist was killed following "a fight and a quarrel" at the Saudi consulate, according to the prosecutor's office. His killers tied him up and injected him with a fatal overdose of a sedative. Then, prosecutors say, they dismembered his body and five removed it from the consulate.

Police have not found Khashoggi's remains.

Riyadh has maintained that neither of the country's leaders, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, knew of the operation.

But intelligence officials, lawmakers and analysts familiar with the kingdom say an operation of this nature and scale would have required awareness and direction from the crown prince, who controls all the country's security services.

Last week, US President Trump came under fire from Turkey for turning a "blind eye" to the high-profile murder.

During a Thanksgiving call with US troops, Trump undermined the CIA's assessment that the crown prince had personally ordered Khashoggi's killing.

"This approach is wrong," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk.

"In a way, Mr. Trump's statement means 'Come what may, I will turn a blind eye on this,' " Cavusoglu said. "Money is not everything. We should not distance ourselves from human values."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site