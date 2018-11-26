Clear

Sophia Floersch: Racing driver flown home after horror crash

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch is returning home to Germany after undergoing surgery for a spinal fracture...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch is returning home to Germany after undergoing surgery for a spinal fracture following a horror crash at the Macau Grand Prix on November 18.

Floersch's car flew off the track at 171.6 mph (276.2 kph) earlier this month, catapulting spectacularly over safety barriers where marshals and photographers were gathered.

Auto racing

Motorsports

Sports and recreation

She spent more than a week in a hospital in Macau, undergoing a nine-hour operation to repair the fracture and remove a bone splinter that was dangerously close to her spinal cord.

"Today I am flying back home," 17-year-old Floersch wrote on Facebook.

"Really happy to see all my family and friends in the next days again. I am still overwhelmed by all the support I got from you fans all around the world."

READ: Hamilton caps triumphant F1 season with 11th win

READ: Weekend in sport -- Rugby players unite, Real thrashed

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, whose car Floersch collided with, was also taken to hospital after the crash, along with two members of the media and one marshal.

Floersch went on to thank the doctors and medical staff who operated on her, before looking ahead to her return to the sport next year.

"Now a new chapter starts and I can't wait for it to begin," she said. "Let's focus on 2019."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site