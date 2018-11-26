Clear

GM may make a big announcement today about its future

Mary Barra is on the verge of taking a big step forward in her reinvention of General Motors. The company is...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mary Barra is on the verge of taking a big step forward in her reinvention of General Motors. The company is expected to make an announcement Monday about its global operations that could affect its historic assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

Unifor, the union representing the Oshawa factory workers, said in a statement that GM has ordered vehicles to be produced at the plant through December 2019 — but not after that date. GM makes the Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra there. A spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Companies

General Motors

Canada

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

Chevrolet

GM (GM) is preparing for a future in which self-driving electric cars replace gasoline-powered vehicles driven by people. That has shaken up the company's business model. Last month, GM announced voluntary buyouts to employees with 12 or more years at the company — about 18,000 of its 50,000 salaried staff in the United States.

The Oshawa plant, located just outside of Toronto, was built in 1953. But Chevrolet has been making cars in Oshawa for more than a century. Over the years, Oshawa has been responsible for producing cars from GM's most important brands, including Chevrolet, Buick and Pontiac, and it is equipped to make just about every model GM sells.

The union is unhappy. It said in a statement that GM's expected decision does not "live up to the spirit" of certain commitments the company made to union members during 2016 contract negotiations. Unifor said it will hold a discussion with GM Monday.

"Unifor does not accept this announcement," the union said.

GM is battling rival automakers to be first in line to mass produce the cars of the future. But the automaking leader of the future may not be GM or one of its traditional rivals. Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Uber and Tesla (TSLA) are leading Silicon Valley's push into the self-driving car arena. That's why GM created Cruise, a separate company with big backing from SoftBank and Honda. GM expects to spend $1 billion on Cruise this year to build the car of the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site