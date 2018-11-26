Clear

More than 140 whales die in mass stranding

Two pods of pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach on Stewart Island, New Zealand.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As many as 145 whales have died after being found stranded on a remote beach in New Zealand, conservation officials said Monday.

Two pods of pilot whales were discovered just over a mile apart on Mason Bay, Stewart Island, a sparsely populated island in the country's south.

Authorities were first alerted to the mass stranding by a hiker Saturday evening. Half of the whales were already dead. The remaining animals were later euthanized, according to New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DOC).

A Stewart Island operations manager for the DOC, Ren Leppens, said that the remote location and condition of the surviving whales made it impossible to save them. He described the decision as "heart-breaking."

"Sadly, the likelihood of being able to successfully re-float the remaining whales was extremely low," Leppens said in a statement. "The remote location, lack of nearby personnel and the whales' deteriorating condition meant the most humane thing to do was to euthanize."

The DOC also announced that it was working with a local Maori tribe on the "next steps." In New Zealand, Maori groups are often involved in dismantling and burying the remains of beached whales in accordance with indigenous traditions.

The incident is one of a series of recent whale strandings in New Zealand. On Sunday, 10 pygmy killer whales were found stranded on Ninety Mile Beach, in the country's North Island. Two have since died, with efforts still underway to "re-float" the remaining creatures.

The DOC said that it responds to an average of 85 stranding incidents a year, although most involve single marine mammals rather than entire pods.

The exact reasons why whales and dolphins become stranded are not fully understood. Contributing factors can include "sickness, navigational error, geographical features, a rapidly falling tide, being chased by a predator, or extreme weather," the DOC's statement said.

Last year, around 400 pilot whales were beached in Golden Bay, on the tip of New Zealand's South Island, in what was believed to be the third largest mass stranding in the country's history.

The largest is thought to have taken place in 1918, when approximately 1,000 whales stranded themselves on Chatham Islands.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site