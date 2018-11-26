Clear

Dershowitz: Mueller report will be devastating

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said Sunday the forthcoming report on Russian interference in the 2016 election from special counsel Robert Mueller will be "devastating" politically to the President.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said Sunday the forthcoming report on Russian interference in the 2016 election from special counsel Robert Mueller will be "devastating" politically to the President.

"I think the report is going to be devastating to the President," Dershowitz, a fomer Harvard law professor, said on "ABC This Week." "And I know that the President's team is already working on a response to the report."

"At some point when the report's made public -- and that's a very hard question considering the new attorney general who has the authority to decide when and under what circumstance to make it public -- it will be made public probably with a response alongside," he added, referencing Matthew Whitaker, the new acting attorney general who replaced the fired Jeff Sessions after the November midterm election.

Mueller was appointed to lead the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election after Trump fired then FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 while he was leading the initial investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump has repeatedly derided Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia.

Dershowitz said despite his expectation for a "politically very devastating report," he doesn't think criminal charges will be brought forward.

"When I say devastating, I mean it's going to paint a picture that's going to be politically very devastating," he said. "I still don't think it's going to make a criminal case, because collusion is not criminal."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site