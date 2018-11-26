Clear

Strawberry needle scare strikes again in New Zealand

Another needle has been found inside a strawberry in New Zealand, the second such incident in the country an...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 7:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 7:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Another needle has been found inside a strawberry in New Zealand, the second such incident in the country and just weeks after a nationwide food scare hit Australia over needles found in fruit.

The latest discovery was made on Saturday morning after a strawberry punnet was bought at a supermarket in Geraldine, 86 miles southwest of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, a police spokeswoman told CNN.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Food products

Food safety

Fruit

Fruits and vegetables

Kinds of foods and beverages

New Zealand

Oceania

Product safety

Safety issues and practices

The person who discovered the needle was unharmed, the country's Ministry for Primary Industries told New Zealand broadcaster Newshub, and as a "precautionary measure" the store removed all the fruit from its shelves.

Police are now investigating the incident. It is unclear at this stage whether the contaminated strawberries were produced in New Zealand or imported from Australia.

This is the second incident of its kind in recent months in New Zealand. In September, supermarket chain Countdown took a brand of strawberries sourced from Western Australia off its shelves when needles were found in the fruit, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old woman was accused of putting needles or pins in strawberries after at least 100 reported cases across Australia.

Metal was also found in a banana, an apple and a mango, which the Australian government believed to be isolated "copycat" cases.

The incidents caused a nationwide panic, and fear of contamination severely damaged Australia's multimillion dollar fruit industry.

Large numbers of strawberries were recalled from the country's supermarkets, and many farmers were forced to bin their crops. Some local and overseas buyers suspended the sale of Australian strawberries.

The incidents prompted authorities in the Australian state of Queensland to issue a warning September 12, advising consumers to cut up the fruit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site