Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mitsubishi Motors follows Nissan in ousting chairman Carlos Ghosn

Mitsubishi Motors has followed Nissan in removing Carlos Ghosn as its chairman.The Japanese carmaker'...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 6:01 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 6:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mitsubishi Motors has followed Nissan in removing Carlos Ghosn as its chairman.

The Japanese carmaker's board of directors voted on Monday to oust the auto industry legend, who was arrested in Tokyo last week on suspicion of financial misconduct while serving as chairman of Nissan.

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Companies

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Automakers and manufacturing

Foreign automakers

The decision is the latest blow to an alliance Ghosn built between Mitsubishi (MMTOF), Nissan (NSANY) and France's Renault (RNSDF).

In a statement to the Tokyo stock exchange, Mitsubishi said that the decision by its board was unanimous. It has appointed CEO Osamu Masuko as interim chairman.

The move by Mitsubishi ends Ghosn's reign at the helm of two of Japan's major carmakers. Nissan on Thursday also voted unanimously to remove Ghosn, and another director, Greg Kelly, from their posts.

Ghosn retains his positions as CEO and chairman of Renault, but the French carmaker has asked other people to perform those roles on an interim basis.

The Brazilian-born executive was detained by Tokyo prosecutors a week ago following an internal investigation at Nissan that revealed "significant acts of misconduct" over many years, including understating his income in financial reports and misusing company assets.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa told employees at a town hall meeting on Monday that Ghosn had accumulated too much power at the top of the three-way alliance, and he was concerned this was damaging business.

Ghosn has not yet commented publicly on the allegations. Japan's public broadcaster NHK, citing unnamed sources, reported over the weekend that Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

He remains a director at both Nissan and Mitsubishi, as separate shareholder votes are needed to eject Ghosn from the boards entirely.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site