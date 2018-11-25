Clear

'Morning Joe' co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski get married

The stars of "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, tied the knot at a ceremony in Washington, ...

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 12:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The stars of "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, tied the knot at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The ceremony was officiated by US Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Joe Scarborough

Mika Brzezinski

Misc people

Television news

Television programming

"Congratulations to Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough! It was a pleasure to officiate your beautiful wedding," Cummings tweeted on Sunday. "I wish you years of love and happiness together!"

"We are so honored Elijah," Brzezinski replied.

According to Vanity Fair, which broke the news about the nuptials, the wedding took place at the National Archives — marking the first time that such a ceremony had been held there.

The MSNBC co-hosts announced their engagement 18 months ago. But they didn't play up the news on their morning show. Nor will they be talking about the wedding anytime soon: An MSNBC spokeswoman confirmed that the pair will be off the show all week.

On Saturday, the couple will appear at an event in San Francisco for Brzezinski's "Know Your Value" conference.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been sitting together on the set of "Morning Joe" for 10 years. Almost the entire time, gossip has swirled off-set and online about whether the two are more than just colleagues. For years, they dismissed that chatter and said they were just friends. Scarborough was divorced in 2013. Brzezinski was divorced in 2016.

They began to drop hints about a relationship in early 2017. And in May of that year, they confirmed the engagement.

According to Vanity Fair, the pair sought to keep Saturday's ceremony private.

"We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," Brzezinski told the magazine.

The vows took place "in front of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights," Vanity Fair reported, which "makes sense now more than ever," Brzezinski said, "given what we stand for as a couple, and what we're worried about as a country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Colder, snow flurries possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

Image

1 dead in Lawrence County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site