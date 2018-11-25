Clear

Magician and actor Ricky Jay dies at 72

Actor and magician Ricky Jay died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simo...

Actor and magician Ricky Jay died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simone said Sunday. Jay was 72.

Jay, who died Saturday, appeared in the movie "Boogie Nights," the television series "Deadwood" and various HBO and PBS specials. He also wrote several books.

Born in Brooklyn, his birth name was Richard Jay Potash.

"He was an American treasure. We will never see the likes of this magnificent entertainer again," Simone said.

