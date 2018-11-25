At least 31 people died in a boat accident on Lake Victoria in the central region of Uganda Saturday, according to tweets from the Ugandan police force.
Police said the boat was "in poor mechanical shape" and was overloaded with passengers.
Accidental fatalities
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Africa
Continents and regions
Deaths and fatalities
Eastern Africa
Ship and boat accidents
Society
Uganda
A marine unit people has rescued 27 people, with searches ongoing to find more bodies. No information was provided by police on how many people may still be missing.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni offered condolences to the victims, adding that "according to preliminary information from the security services" the boat was "private, unregistered, unlicensed and maybe uninsured."
Somalia's President also tweeted about the incident, saying the people of Somalia "stand by Uganda [in] this trying moment of grief."
Ugandan police spokesman Patrick Onyango said there was bad weather at the time of the accident.
Related Content
- 31 killed in Ugandan boat accident
- Two men killed in boating accident on Lake Havasu
- 10 students die in suspected arson at Ugandan boarding school
- Police: Suspects stole 31 firearms, killed man
- 31 killed as wildfires rage in California
- Mother of teenager killed in tragic boating accident keeps his memory alive by giving back
- Tourists killed after duck boat capsized
- Missouri duck boat accident among deadliest in nearly 20 years
- Duck boat accident survivor mourns her 9 relatives who drowned