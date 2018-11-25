Clear

Argument at FL Walmart leads to fatal shooting

An argument at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a man fatally shot his female partner several times, the Ocala Police Department said.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An argument Saturday at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a man fatally shot his female partner several times, Ocala Police Department spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.

Carli Cronin, 30, died at a hospital, police said.

The "domestic argument" started in the garden center and then the woman went in the store and screamed for help, police said on social media. Employees tried to intervene before the gunfire.

The suspect, David Johnson, 55, fled on a bicycle and was caught at the couple's house nearby. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized, authorities said. He is not expected to survive, police said.

Police told CNN affiliates they were unsure whether the couple was married.

Shay told CNN affiliate WKMG: "Walmart staff did indicate that they do know of this couple because they do shop there regularly."

The Ocala Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders returned to the shooting scene to treat three people. One person, injured while trying to flee the shooting, was taken to a hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

Image

1 dead in Lawrence County crash

Image

Holiday pet adoption

Image

Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum