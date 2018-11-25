Clear

NFL linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge

Reuben Foster, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday...

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 10:27 AM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Reuben Foster, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night at a Tampa, Florida, hotel, according to a release from the City of Tampa.

Foster, 24, was arrested after Tampa Police officers responded to the Grand Hyatt hotel shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday for a domestic violence investigation. Foster was charged with one count of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, the release says.

According to the release, the 28-year-old victim reported that Foster "slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face."

Officers observed a one-inch scratch on the victim's left collarbone, the release states. Investigating officers learned that Foster and the victim had lived together in the past and were in an on-again, off-again relationship over the past three years, the release says.

In the wake of the arrest, the 49ers released Foster on Sunday morning, just hours before their scheduled game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was unclear Sunday morning whether Foster has retained an attorney.

Foster, a college star at Alabama, was a first-round pick of the 49ers in last year's NFL draft but has had several arrests since.

Foster was charged with felony domestic violence in April for allegedly attacking his girflriend in February at their home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured eardrum, the Santa Clara County District Attorney said. The charges were dismissed after the victim recanted her story, although the Santa Clara DA's office said the evidence demonstrated he "seriously hurt his girlfriend."

The NFL had suspended him without pay for the first two games of this season in relation to a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense which were resolved earlier this year, the 49ers said in a statement on its website.

"I accept the League's decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team," Foster said in July when the suspension was announced. "I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted."

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the time that they supported the league's decision to suspend Foster and hoped he had learned his lesson.

"Although we are disappointed that Reuben will not be with our team for the first two games of the season, we will continue to work with him on making better decisions and eliminating unnecessary distractions," Lynch said. "We are encouraged to see Reuben take responsibility for his mistakes, and hopeful that he has learned from them as well."

