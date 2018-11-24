Clear

May flies to Brussels for crucial Brexit summit as talks hit a rocky outcrop

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is returning to Brussels for last-minute meetings before Sunday's Brexit summi...

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 6:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is returning to Brussels for last-minute meetings before Sunday's Brexit summit with EU leaders.

The meeting has been called to give formal approval to the agreement, struck between the UK and the EU earlier this month, laying out the terms of the UK's departure from the 28-nation bloc.

Belgium

Brexit

Brussels

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Gibraltar

Government organizations - Intl

Madrid

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Southern Europe

Spain

Theresa May

United Kingdom

Western Europe

Down-to-the-wire talks Saturday evening with the EU's top officials are expected to address Spanish concerns over the thorny issue of Gibraltar, the tiny British territory on the Iberian Peninsula.

Madrid is demanding written commitments from London about the territory's future status in negotiations between the EU and the UK.

Nothing in the tortured 17-month withdrawal process since the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016 has gone smoothly, and the contested rock of Gibraltar is just the latest snag.

At the moment the border between Spain and Gibralter is an open one, but the Spanish government is concerned that would change after Brexit, affecting future trade negotiations. Spain joined the EU in 1986, 13 years after the UK, and one of the conditions of its accession treaty was a clause that agreed to the British sovereignty over the outcrop with a population of 30,000.

On Thursday, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tweeting from Cuba, showed no sign of reconciliation.

"After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away," he wrote in English. "My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit."

He insists Madrid must be allowed to negotiate directly with London on Gibraltar and give its specific assent to any changes to its relationship to the EU in a future agreement between Britain and Brussels. "There aren't sufficient guarantees and therefore Spain maintains a veto over the Brexit agreement," he was reported as saying in El Pais newspaper Saturday.

Under EU rules, the Brexit treaty must be approved by a "strong qualified majority" of the 27 remaining nations. Even though Spain cannot formally veto the legally binding part of the agreements, other EU governments would be reluctant to adopt it without a consensus.

Sanchez, a socialist, is under pressure over Gibraltar because of regional elections in the southern Spanish province of Andalusia next month, where the center-right has been campaigning on the territory's status.

May is due in Brussels later on Saturday to meet with the President of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, Jean-Claude Juncker,and EU Council president Donald Tusk, whose institution represents the member states.

"If this deal does not go through, we are back at square one. What we end up with is more division and more uncertainty," Theresa May warned.

She has declined to comment on whether she would resign as prime minister of the deal does not go through.

Even if the agreement is approved by EU leaders on Sunday, it will still need to be voted through the UK Parliament, a ballot that is far from secured for May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Non-profits tend to see a drop in Volunteers and donations after Christmas

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Fork in the Road: Off The Tracks Cafe

Image

Historical society unveils unique exhibit

Image

Police crack down on "Fatal Four"

Image

New information released in 3rd Ave death investigation

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth