Bob McNair, owner of NFL's Houston Texans, dies at 81

Bob McNair, the owner of the NFL's Houston Texans, died Friday in Houston, according to the team's official Twitter account. He was 81.
McNair died after a long battle with cancer, said Texans Vice President of Communications Amy Palcic.
AFC South
American Football Conference
Continents and regions
Deaths and fatalities
Football (American)
Houston
Houston Texans
NFL
North America
Society
Southwestern United States
Sports and recreation
Sports organizations and teams
Texas
The Americas
United States
He's the third NFL owner to die this year. Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen died in October and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson died in March.
McNair served as senior chairman and CEO of the team and was known as the man who brought the NFL back to Houston, according to the Texans' website.
After the Houston Oilers left the city for Tennessee following the 1996 season, Houston was without an NFL team. He persuaded the NFL to grant a franchise to Houston and the Texans played their first game in 2002. Since then, the city has hosted two Super Bowls, in 2004 and 2017.
According to the team website, McNair founded Cogen Technologies, a privately-owned energy company, and served as senior chairman of McNair Interests, Palmetto Partners Ltd. and RCM Financial Services.
"After The Houston Oilers left Houston for Tennessee, Bob and his family brought NFL football back to Houston, where it certainly belongs," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement. "Bob was also instrumental in the construction of NRG Stadium and was the force that brought the 2017 Super Bowl to our city. Fittingly, the premier sports arena was the site of one of the best Super Bowls ever."
J.J. Watt, a defensive end for the Texans, tweeted: "Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family."
Former President George H.W. Bush issued a statement in a tweet from his spokesman calling McNair "one of the kindest and most generous people anywhere."
McNair was born in Tampa, Florida, graduated from the University of South Carolina and moved to Houston with his wife, Janice, in 1960, the team's website said.
Related Content
- Bob McNair, owner of NFL's Houston Texans, dies at 81
- Former Houston Texans cheerleaders sue claiming harassment and unfair pay
- Winnie Mandela dies at 81
- Trump: Texans watched hurricane from boats
- NFL owners extend Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract
- Sorry, NFL owners -- you blew it
- NFL owner pulls bid for Wembley Stadium
- Winnie Mandela, South African anti-apartheid crusader, dies at 81
- John McCain, senator and former presidential candidate, dies at 81
- Half of Texans support stricter gun laws in the US