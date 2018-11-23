Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi could face any number of charges potentially related to false statements he made about his relationship with WikiLeaks and Stone.

-- As President Donald Trump considers replacing his chief of staff, Nick Ayers has emerged as a top contender, multiple people familiar with the situation told CNN. Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, is young, rich and loyal to Trump.

-- Dolce & Gabbana is facing a major crisis in China, where top e-commerce sites are dumping its products over accusations of racism. It all started with an advertisement.

-- New details are emerging in the case of the American who is believed to have been killed by members of the isolationist Sentinelese tribe on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. In his diary, John Allen Chau wrote of returning to the island to continue his attempts at conversion even after a tribesman shot at him with a bow and arrow.

-- Former US Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota took to Facebook on Thanksgiving morning to reflect on "the experience of women in this country" almost a year after he resigned from the Senate following allegations of sexual misconduct. Read what he had to say here.

-- Taco Bell is now open in London -- serving tacos AND beer. The four new British locations are part of a broader European expansion.

-- Don't reach for that Vietnamese takeout quite yet. A multistate outbreak of listeria has been traced to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products.

-- If you've been putting off your household chores, this will surely motivate you. A Louisiana couple was cleaning up for Thanksgiving guests when they found a lottery ticket they'd purchased months earlier. It turned out to be worth $1.8 million.

-- Get ready to feel nostalgic. Disney released a first look at the new "Lion King," and we're feeling all the feels for this live-action remake.