Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- Roger Stone associate Jerome Cors...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi could face any number of charges potentially related to false statements he made about his relationship with WikiLeaks and Stone.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- As President Donald Trump considers replacing his chief of staff, Nick Ayers has emerged as a top contender, multiple people familiar with the situation told CNN. Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, is young, rich and loyal to Trump.

-- Dolce & Gabbana is facing a major crisis in China, where top e-commerce sites are dumping its products over accusations of racism. It all started with an advertisement.

-- New details are emerging in the case of the American who is believed to have been killed by members of the isolationist Sentinelese tribe on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal. In his diary, John Allen Chau wrote of returning to the island to continue his attempts at conversion even after a tribesman shot at him with a bow and arrow.

-- Former US Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota took to Facebook on Thanksgiving morning to reflect on "the experience of women in this country" almost a year after he resigned from the Senate following allegations of sexual misconduct. Read what he had to say here.

-- Taco Bell is now open in London -- serving tacos AND beer. The four new British locations are part of a broader European expansion.

-- Don't reach for that Vietnamese takeout quite yet. A multistate outbreak of listeria has been traced to a Houston manufacturer's Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products.

-- If you've been putting off your household chores, this will surely motivate you. A Louisiana couple was cleaning up for Thanksgiving guests when they found a lottery ticket they'd purchased months earlier. It turned out to be worth $1.8 million.

-- Get ready to feel nostalgic. Disney released a first look at the new "Lion King," and we're feeling all the feels for this live-action remake.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth