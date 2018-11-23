Clear

Schiff says House Democrats will probe Khashoggi murder

House Democrats plan to further examine the intelligence community's assessment of Saudi journalist Jamal Kh...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats plan to further examine the intelligence community's assessment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder and the overall relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia, the presumptive next chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said in a new interview with The Washington Post.

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff told the Post in an interview published Friday that the Democrats' goal will be to look at the intelligence assessments in order to compare it to statements President Donald Trump has made on the matter.

Adam Schiff

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Homicide

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Murder

National security

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

North America

The Americas

United States

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

"Then it will be quite clear whether the President is relying on the intelligence community and our best source of information or whether the President is representing something very different," Schiff told the Post.

Schiff told the Post that if Congress is briefed on Saudi Arabia and what they learn goes against what Trump has said publicly, then Congress will be "armed with good enough information that it can take action to make sure that our national interests are protected and that we base our policy on the facts."

Schiff did not explain what steps Democrats would take if they believed Trump acted inappropriately.

Trump, in an unusual statement laden with exclamation points, signaled that the US will not take strong action against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- despite the CIA's belief that he personally ordered the killing of Khashoggi.

In the statement Trump released on Tuesday, Trump said the US does not condone the killing of Khashoggi but highlighted Saudi Arabia's agreement to invest in the United States, particularly through arms purchases, and Saudi Arabia's role in the United States' interests in the Middle East.

Schiff told the paper that the committee will do a "deep dive" on Saudi Arabia to survey issues, including the ongoing war in Yemen, and how "the kingdom is treating its critics or members of the press generally."

A CIA official told CNN Friday that there is still is no smoking gun implicating the crown prince directly and the intelligence assessment is ongoing. As part of that process, the CIA is analyzing relevant intelligence within the context of what is already known about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the official said.

Intelligence officials have said the CIA presented the President with a confidence-based assessment given the facts of the situation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth