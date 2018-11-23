Clear

The NFL can give thanks to a ratings rebound on Turkey Day

The NFL...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NFL has a lot to be thankful for this year as ratings for all three of Thursday's games experienced a boost in ratings compared to last Thanksgiving.

Overnight ratings for CBS's early afternoon game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions were up 11% from the early game on Fox last year; Fox's late afternoon game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins was up 14% from the afternoon game on CBS last year; and NBC's prime time game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons was up 18%.

Arts and entertainment

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cable and television industry

Football (American)

Holidays and observances

Media industry

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Television programming

Television ratings and shares

Thanksgiving

Viewership for last Thanksgiving's match-ups fell by a combined average of roughly 19% from the year before.

2018 has been strong season for the NFL and its broadcast partners. The league's ratings, which experienced declines the past few seasons, is up about 4% overall from last year.

The ratings rebound this season can be credited to high scoring and close games. The correlation between big numbers and big ratings was apparent when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54 to 51 on Monday night. Ratings for that game were up more than 57% from last year's week 11 match-up.

Thursday's numbers were even more impressive considering the games weren't exceptionally competitive. The Saints beat the Falcons 31 to 17 on Thursday night.

The NFL's viewership could continue to see solid gains over last year as the league wraps up the 2018 season and as the playoffs approach.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth