URGENT - Roger Stone associate says he is in plea negotiations with Mueller's office

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel R...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said Friday he is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Corsi, confirming an earlier Washington Post report, declined to comment further. Last week, he said publicly he expected to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury." Corsi's role in the investigation largely revolves around the possibility that he was an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks. He has been involved in Mueller's investigation for roughly two months and has participated in multiple interviews with investigators, handed over documents and provided testimony before the grand jury.

