Clear

Looking forward to F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Look ahead to final F1 race of 2018 season and look back to Nico Rosberg winning 2016 F1 title at same venue.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 1:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 1:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

During what has been arguably Lewis Hamilton's toughest season in Formula One yet, the five-time world champion has demonstrated his knack of thriving under pressure.

Driving a slower car than nearest rival Ferrari for much of the season, Hamilton has been forced to produce his best at every grand prix.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and videos

But far from complain about the adversity he's faced, the Brit says it's what has helped propel him to the top of his profession.

"I love driving the car," Hamilton told CNN in Abu Dhabi. "Every weekend when you turn up and get in the car it's an amazing feeling.

READ: The top 10 most iconic Formula One cars

READ: Max Factor -- Verstappen's rise sparks Dutch adoration

"That never changes and the challenge of each weekend is always ... life is boring without challenges. But it's different for other people, a lot of people in life don't care to have a challenge.

"Maybe (they take) an easier route but for me I like being challenged, being faced with new challenges each day and that's something that's not given -- and I love when it's hard work."

Importance of family

As was the case when he won his previous four world titles, Hamilton has been inundated with congratulatory texts and emails.

After all these years, having spent years grafting through karting series together when Hamilton was a kid, it's still the text from his father, Anthony, that means the most.

READ: Robert Kubica returns to Formula One eight years after near-fatal crash

"The guys that I'm working with and my family know how much goes into it," Hamilton says of his exertions this season. "Ultimately that's all that really matters. But I think my fans do too."

So now he has five world titles, does Hamilton have his sights set on matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven?

For now, he isn't thinking that far ahead.

"At the moment, my next challenge is to have the best holiday and off period ever."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth