Clear

Oil meltdown deepens as crude crashes below $51

Friday brought another round of dramatic price cuts in the oil patch....

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Friday brought another round of dramatic price cuts in the oil patch.

US oil prices plummeted 7% and sank deeper into a bear market that has alarmed investors and made drivers around the world happy.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commodity markets

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Energy economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

The latest wave of selling knocked crude below $51 a barrel for the first time since October 2017.

Anxiety about oversupply and diminished demand have sent crude down by a third since it soared to a four-year high above $76 a barrel in early October. Observers have gone from fearing $100 oil to expressing concern over why its price collapsed so quickly.

"The unrelenting six-week selloff has been unnerving to say the least," Michael Haigh, head of commodities research at Societe Generale, wrote to clients on Wednesday.

Oil bulls are hoping OPEC and Russia come to the rescue by announcing steep production cuts at a meeting next month in Vienna. However, President Donald Trump is pressuring Saudi Arabia and OPEC not to reduce output despite the crash in prices. Traders are worried Trump's recent praise for Saudi Arabia signals the Saudis won't back a significant production cut.

For the week, US oil prices are down nearly 10%.

Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, described the weekly selloff as "brutally bearish."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, shed 5.5% on Friday and declined to a new 2018 low of $59 a barrel.

The meltdown was triggered by a series of developments that darkened the energy outlook. Prices soared over the summer as Trump vowed to zero out Iran's oil exports. That led Saudi Arabia, Russia and especially the United States to ramp up production.

However, the Trump administration later took a softer approach on Iran sanctions to keep oil from spiking. Officials granted temporary waivers to China, India and other buyers of Iran's crude. That headfake left the oil market staring at a potential glut.

At the same time, global growth fears emerged in financial markets. Economists are marking down their GDP forecasts for 2019. Germany and Japan, the world's No. 3 and 4 economies, are already in contraction. China is slowing, too. None of that is bullish for oil, which powers the world economy.

"Rising global crude supply coupled with worrying signs of slowing demand have written a recipe for disaster for the oil markets," Otunuga wrote to clients on Friday.

The rapid collapse in oil prices caught many off guard, including hedge funds that made outsized bullish bets on crude earlier this year. Large commodity funds have accumulated losses in excess of $7.7 billion so far this quarter, Societe Generale estimates.

"Sentiment on commodity markets has been despondent," Haigh wrote.

The energy slump came at just the right time for consumers though. Millions of Thanksgiving travelers were greeted by cheaper prices at the pump. The average gallon of gallon fetched $2.58 on Friday, down sharply from $2.84 a month ago, according to AAA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth