Clear

Twitter seizes on Rita Ora's lip sync fail

Twitter ripped singer Rita Ora for her lip sync fail during the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rita Ora performed "Let You Love Me" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and there was anything but love from some viewers.

The British singer was the subject of savagery on social media after she appeared to be out of sync with the vocals during the performance.

"What...song is Rita Ora lip synching?" Meghan O'Keefe, deputy editor at Decider.com, tweeted. "Because it's not the one playing."

Fellow performer John Legend felt obligated to defend Ora's performance in a tweet.

"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," Legend tweeted. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

Ora responded to Legend tweeting, "Thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet."

"It's annoying for us but anyway," Ora tweeted. "All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

On Thursday, Macy's tweeted about some of the technical difficulties.

"During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance," the tweet read. "We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

Ora just released her first album in the US titled, "Phoenix."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Black Friday festivities have crept into the evening hours on Thursday at many places. As for some s

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth