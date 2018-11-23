Clear

Man suspected of money laundering after $400,000 found in washing machine

The term "money laundering" was never more appropriate than this week, when Dutch police found around $400,0...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 6:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The term "money laundering" was never more appropriate than this week, when Dutch police found around $400,000 stuffed inside the drum of a washing machine.

A man present in the house during Monday's raid was arrested on suspicion of -- yes, you've guessed it -- money laundering.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Domestic appliances

Fraud and financial crimes

Money laundering

Washer and dryers

Authorities were checking for unregistered residents in western Amsterdam when they found the load.

"The municipal administration revealed that no one lived at the address," the police told CNN in a statement. "When the police did a search through the house they found €350,000 hidden in the washing machine."

The police also confiscated several mobile phones, a firearm and a money-counting machine during the raid. The suspect, who is 24 years old, has not been named.

The police news release included a picture of bundles of €20 and €50 bills crammed into the washing machine.

They said in a statement that the raid was part of an investigation into "housing fraud, money laundering and other [signs] of crime."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth