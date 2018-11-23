Clear

Gunman dead in Alabama shopping mall shooting

A Thanksgiving night shooting at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, left two people injured and a gunman dead. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 7:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Thanksgiving night shooting at a mall in Alabama left two people injured and a gunman dead, authorities said Thursday.

The incident at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover started with a physical altercation between an 18-year-old and the 21-year-old gunman, police said. The confrontation occurred in the mall, near Footaction and JC Penney stores.

Police do not know how the confrontation began, but "we do not believe at this point the 18-year-old was armed," Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said.

The gunman opened fire, shooting the teen twice in the torso, according to police. An officer confronted the gunman as he ran away from the scene and fatally shot him, Rector said.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigates the incident, police said.

A 12-year-old girl was also struck and injured, but it's unclear by whom, Rector said. The two people injured have been hospitalized.

The girl had a single gunshot wound and has gone through surgery and "does not have life-threatening injuries," Rector told CNN.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots inside the mall, which was open late on Thanksgiving. The scene was chaotic, with customers screaming and staff working to lock down the shopping center, witnesses told CNN affiliate WBRC.

The Hoover Police Department said the scene is now secure.

Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.

Brookfield Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it was devastated by the shooting.

"We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation," spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said.

"While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed for tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth