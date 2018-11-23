Clear

Matthew Hedges: UAE considers clemency request after life sentence for spying

The UAE says it is considering a request to pardon Matthew Hedges, the British PhD student handed a life sen...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 6:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 6:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The UAE says it is considering a request to pardon Matthew Hedges, the British PhD student handed a life sentence for espionage.

In a statement on Friday, the UAE ambassador to the UK, Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui, said Hedges' family had filed a request for clemency with the Emirati authorities.

Amnesty and pardons

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Sentencing

United Arab Emirates

Espionage

Europe

International relations and national security

National security

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Jeremy Hunt

Political Figures - Intl

Hedges, 31, was sentenced on Thursday after a five-minute hearing, in a development that appeared to take British authorities by surprise.

A specialist in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University in England, Hedges was arrested by UAE officials at Dubai International Airport in May.

He was held in solitary confinement for almost six months before being released on bail last month. Hedges and his wife have repeatedly denied the allegations of spying, but prosecutors insist the British academic confessed.

In a short statement, Almazroui dismissed accusations that Hedges had not received a fair trial, while stressing that the strength of his country's partnership with Britain meant both sides were determined to reach a solution.

"Matthew Hedges was not convicted after a five-minute show trial, as some have reported, " Almazroui said.

"Over the course of one month, three judges evaluated compelling evidence in three hearings. They reached their conclusions after a full and proper process. This was an extremely serious case.

"We live in a dangerous neighborhood and national security must be a top priority. Mr. Hedges' family have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request."

Daniela Tejada, Hedges' wife, said the family was now waiting to hear the verdict.

"We have asked for clemency, we will wait to see what happens," she told Reuters on Friday.

"Matt was held in an undisclosed location in solitary confinement for over five months, with no charge, no lawyer and very limited consular access," she said. "The judicial system in the UAE and the UK cannot be compared. I was in the court room and the hearing lasted less than five minutes."

The decision to imprison Hedges has caused consternation in Britain with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stating the government sees "no foundation in the charges."

Hunt also warned there will be "serious diplomatic consequences for a country that says it is a friend and ally of the United Kingdom."

On Thursday, Hunt met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, tweeting: "I believe & trust he's working hard to resolve the situation asap. We've a close partnership with UAE which will help us take things forward."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday shopping gets earlier and earlier each year

Image

Becoming cloudy and windy. Chance of late afternoon showers. High: 54°

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth