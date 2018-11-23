Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Plane skids off runway at Bolivian airport

A plane carrying 122 passengers skidded off a runway at an airport in Bolivia after its landing gear collaps...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 5:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A plane carrying 122 passengers skidded off a runway at an airport in Bolivia after its landing gear collapsed, closing the airstrip and leaving fliers stranded.

The Peruvian Airlines plane was landing at El Alto airport, which serves the capital city, La Paz, when it encountered problems at 10:22 a.m. local time Thursday.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Air travel incidents

Aircraft accidents

Airport runways

Airports

Bolivia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Latin America

Safety issues and practices

South America

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

None of the passengers or the five crew members on the Boeing 737 was hurt, but the incident led to the closure of the runway and prompted cancellations and delays.

The reason for the malfunction is being investigated, the airline said.

"Peruvian regrets the incident and reiterates its commitment to the safety regulations that govern commercial flights activity in our country and abroad," the company said in its statement.

A crane was needed to lift the plane off the runway after the incident. The flight had been traveling from the Peruvian capital, Lima.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer weekend, but rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Image

Annual Turkey Trot takes place in Terre Haute

Image

Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

Image

St. Pats Soup Kitchen hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

Image

West Union Cafe prepares for its Thanksgiving feast

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth