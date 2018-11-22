Clear

Shooting reported at a mall in Alabama

A shooting took place at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said.Witnesses describe...

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 12:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A shooting took place at a mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday night, police said.

Witnesses described hearing gunshots inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall, which is open until midnight on Thanksgiving. The Hoover Police Department said the scene is now secure

Hoover is about 10 miles from Birmingham.

Developing story - more to come

