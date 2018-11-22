Clear

Chinese consulate under attack in Karachi, governor says

China's consulate in Karachi has come under attack by unknown assailants, according to the state governor.

China's consulate in Karachi has come under attack by unknown assailants, according to the state governor.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael told CNN the attack took place at the diplomatic compound, which is located in Karachi's high-security red zone.

Security has been ramped up at consulates all over Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, Ismael said.

