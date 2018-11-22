Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A wheelchair couldn't halt his marching band dreams. Now he's playing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

When 15-year-old Drew Bell started high school this year in Keller, Texas, he told his parents he wanted to ...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 5:25 PM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When 15-year-old Drew Bell started high school this year in Keller, Texas, he told his parents he wanted to join his school's marching band. He was an enthusiastic trumpeter and had been playing throughout middle school.

But there was a small problem: marching.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Education

Health and medical

Health care

Macy's

Medical devices and equipment

Music

Music and dance

Music groups and artists

Parades and marches

Students and student life

Holidays and observances

Thanksgiving

Bell has had spina bifida since birth, a condition that meant he needed crutches for much of his life, and which now means he uses a wheelchair.

His parents had no idea how to make his band dream come true.

That's when his angel appeared. The trumpet section leader, Kailey Summons, is a senior and was preparing for her final year performing. She stepped up to be Drew's legs on the field. During the band's "spirit show" before football games, she sets aside her trumpet and pushes Drew's wheelchair on the field as he plays along with the rest of the band. (She's still able to march and play herself at competitions and other performances.)

"I don't think I've been able to watch them without crying yet," Drew's father, Bryan Bell, told WBUR.

On Thanksgiving, Drew performed with his school's band in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Bell's school, Keller High, is one of 12 bands from across the country invited to play in this year's parade in New York.

'It's not a sacrifice if you like doing it'

Bell and Summons formed a close bond.

"Oh, he's great," Summons told KXAS. "Very positive attitude. He's so funny. He makes the best out of every situation."

And she has never felt held back by her act of choreographed kindness.

"I mean, it's not really a sacrifice when you like doing it," Summons told KXAS. "I just did it to make sure he knew that he always had a place in the band, and he always will."

Playing in the school's marching band is a dream the freshman says he has held "for as long as I can remember."

Bell was determined not to let spina bifida hold him back. He said it doesn't frustrate him, "because I know there's people way worse than me."

Summons told WBUR that she was planning to push Bell in his wheelchair on Thanksgiving Day as he blows his horn through the streets of Manhattan, just like she's done at shows all season. But Bell's mother intervened, not wanting Summons to miss out on her own event of a lifetime.

Drew's mother, Kimberly Bell, said she'll push her son's wheelchair this time. "I'm just thankful this worked out, because I want her to shine and have her moment," she said.

Thursday is Summons' last marching band performance before she hangs up her uniform and furled hat to pursue nursing in college.

Meanwhile, the band will play on -- with a very special trumpeter rolling along with it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
A comfortable Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Image

Sullivan Basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

BR Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth