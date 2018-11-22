Clear

Hillary Clinton says Europe needs to curb migration to counter nationalism

Hillary Clinton says Europe must deal more decisively with the issue of immigration, or face an ever-stronge...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 1:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 1:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hillary Clinton says Europe must deal more decisively with the issue of immigration, or face an ever-stronger right-wing populist movement.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the former US Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate commended European leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their kindness toward migrants. But she said they need to send out a stronger message that they won't be always able to "provide refuge and support."

Continents and regions

Europe

Hillary Clinton

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Political Figures - US

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

Populism

Society

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Clinton's words contrast with her criticism of President Donald Trump for his rhetoric toward immigrants and his attempts to halt refugees and asylum seekers. They are likely to find support amongst right-wing leaders such as Hungary's Viktor Orbán who have tightened their grip on power on the back of anti-immigrant sentiment.

"I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame," Clinton said, referring to the rise of populists like Trump and movements like Brexit. If Europe doesn't properly deal with the migration issue, "it will continue to roil the body politic," she said in the interview, which was conducted just before the US midterm elections but published on Thursday.

Europe is still dealing with the fallout from the arrival of about a million people in 2015, fleeing conflicts like the Syrian civil war and economic crises like those afflicting sub-Saharan Africa. Numbers have fallen since then, as the EU has enacted a series of sometimes faltering measures to counter migration.

Clinton said the continent had to deal more firmly with the issue, or risk its exploitation by populists such as Trump. "The use of immigrants as a political device and as a symbol of government gone wrong, of attacks on one's heritage, one's identity, one's national unity has been very much exploited by the current administration here," she said.

"There are solutions to migration that do not require clamping down on the press, on your political opponents and trying to suborn the judiciary, or seeking financial and political help from Russia to support your political parties and movements."

Clinton said she was still "dumbfounded" by her defeat in the 2016 election, and said populist candidates are speaking to people's emotions.

"There is this tension. I don't fully understand it. I think it's as much psychological, maybe more than political, as to what people are yearning for. I mean, freedom is burdensome. It's hard getting up and taking responsibility for yourself and trying to make all these decisions," she said.

The former candidate also criticized the media, who she said were not well equipped to cover "these candidates who are setting themselves on fire every day, who are masters of diversion and distraction."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
A comfortable Thanksgiving
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate Thanksgiving morning robbery

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

Image

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Image

Sullivan Basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

BR Basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

Curt Mallory

Image

Kevin has your Turkey Day forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth