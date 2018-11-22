Clear

'Romaine' calm: Funny and meaningful memes to 'lettuce' get through this recall

Spinach. Arugula. Butterhead. Boston bibb. Iceberg. Kale. These are all perfectly acceptable salad bases to ...

Spinach. Arugula. Butterhead. Boston bibb. Iceberg. Kale. These are all perfectly acceptable salad bases to use in case, say, a massive recall of romaine lettuce were to go into effect.

Seriously, the lack of romaine in your life should not in any way affect your ability to consume and enjoy green leafy things.

And yet, here we are, in a romaine-less world because of a nationwide E. coli outbreak, and all people can do is be nervous and make jokes. So in lieu of digging into a tainted salad (honestly, don't ... more than 30 people have gotten ill, some gravely so), "lettuce" all dig into some fresh, thoroughly rinsed romaine memes and tweets.

First of all, a lot of people didn't seem too broken up about their diminished options for healthy greens.

People flexed their strong pun games.

While others got topical.

How about, instead, we just go full HGTV with it?

Some people seemed to poke fun at the amount of attention this recall is getting. (Although E. coli is pretty dangerous, so making sure the public is aware of the threat seems pretty reasonable.)

While others pointed out some ... interesting observations.

Whew! Who knew lettuce could be this culturally relevant?! Let's romaine it back in* and just enjoy our other leafy greens this Thanksgiving. Try the butter lettuce. You may never go back.

*Yes, this pun was a stretch.

