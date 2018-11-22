Spinach. Arugula. Butterhead. Boston bibb. Iceberg. Kale. These are all perfectly acceptable salad bases to use in case, say, a massive recall of romaine lettuce were to go into effect.
Seriously, the lack of romaine in your life should not in any way affect your ability to consume and enjoy green leafy things.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Consumer products
Food and drink
Food products
Fruits and vegetables
Internet and WWW
Kinds of foods and beverages
Memes
Social media
Technology
Vegetables
And yet, here we are, in a romaine-less world because of a nationwide E. coli outbreak, and all people can do is be nervous and make jokes. So in lieu of digging into a tainted salad (honestly, don't ... more than 30 people have gotten ill, some gravely so), "lettuce" all dig into some fresh, thoroughly rinsed romaine memes and tweets.
First of all, a lot of people didn't seem too broken up about their diminished options for healthy greens.
People flexed their strong pun games.
While others got topical.
How about, instead, we just go full HGTV with it?
Some people seemed to poke fun at the amount of attention this recall is getting. (Although E. coli is pretty dangerous, so making sure the public is aware of the threat seems pretty reasonable.)
While others pointed out some ... interesting observations.
Whew! Who knew lettuce could be this culturally relevant?! Let's romaine it back in* and just enjoy our other leafy greens this Thanksgiving. Try the butter lettuce. You may never go back.
*Yes, this pun was a stretch.
Related Content
- 'Romaine' calm: Funny and meaningful memes to 'lettuce' get through this recall
- Romaine lettuce to blame for multistate E. coli outbreak
- CDC expands E. coli warning to all romaine lettuce
- E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce turns deadly
- Don't eat romaine lettuce, CDC urges amid E. coli concerns
- The funny thing about race
- More illnesses reported in E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
- Restaurants Change Menus Over E. Coli Fears Connected To Romaine Lettuce
- Five deaths, 197 illnesses in ongoing E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce
- Trump's hilarious joke about treason wasn't funny