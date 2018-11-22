Clear

House Republicans subpoena Comey, Lynch for private depositions

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has issued subpoenas for former FBI Director James Comey and former A...

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Nov. 22, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has issued subpoenas for former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is retiring, is requesting private depositions from Comey on December 3 and Lynch on December 4. House Republicans have been investigating FBI actions in the 2016 campaign, but that probe will end when Democrats take over the committee in January.

Continents and regions

Depositions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Investigations

James Comey

Law and legal system

Loretta Lynch

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Subpoenas

Testimony

Trial and procedure

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Comey, who has previously rejected the committee's request for him to appear privately before the GOP-led inquiry, reiterated his position soon after the subpoenas became public.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a 'closed door' thing because I've seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let's have a hearing and invite everyone to see," Comey tweeted.

Lynch has not yet commented publicly about the subpoenas.

